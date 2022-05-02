Nanaimo’s No. 1 mine. (Submitted photo)

Nanaimo’s No. 1 mine. (Submitted photo)

May 3, 1887: Remembering 150 lives lost in B.C.’s worst-ever mining disaster

City of Nanaimo lowering flags to commemorate Esplanade Mine explosion that killed 150

Flags in Nanaimo are at half-mast today to remember the lives of 150 miners who were lost 135 years ago in the province’s worst mining disaster.

In the No. 1 Esplanade Mine explosion on May 3, 1887, 46 women lost their husbands and 126 children lost their fathers, devastating the small community of approximately only 2,000 people, a release from the City of Nanaimo noted.

“Starting at 5:55 pm … two explosions occurred 260 metres below sea level in what was known as the city’s largest mine, No. 1 Esplanade Mine. The blast was so forceful it rocketed through the underground shafts for almost a kilometre. The underground fire burned for two weeks.

“Because of such damage, the last of the bodies could not be recovered until July. Unfortunately, seven men never were recovered and remain somewhere beneath the Nanaimo Harbour to this day,” read the city’s release. “A jury blamed the explosion on the firing of an unprepared and badly planted charge that ignited accumulated gas fuelled by coal dust.”

More information on the tragedy can also be found at www.nanaimomuseum.ca/permanent-exhibit/the-coal-mine.

READ MORE: South end remembers victims of No. 1 Esplanade Mine


mandy.moraes@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

coal minehistory

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Cities in Western Canada consider gondolas as part of transit, tourism plans
Next story
PHOTOS: Expo 86 kicked off in Vancouver 36 years ago

Just Posted

A fire engulfed a downtown business building on May 1 with Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews attending assisted by RCMP and BC Ambulance services. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Belmont Hotel burns in downtown building fire

Landlords in Prince Rupert may be affected by new municipal legislation passed by the city council on April, 25. Rules, fines, maintenance standards and renovations are addressed in the new business licencing byaws. (File photo)
Restrictions on evictions in Prince Rupert

Photo supplied Elections BC A map showing B.C.’s 87 provincial electoral districts as of 2022. Up to six new electoral districts could be added in time for the next provincial election in 2024, and public input on possible changes is now being sought.
B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission seeks input from northerners

Intermediate Hip Hop Junior ballet division performed at the 2022 Showcase for Spectrum Dance on March 5 at the Lester Centre. (Photo: supplied/Mike Ambach, From The Treehouse Photography)
33rd BC Annual Dance Competition returns to the centre stage