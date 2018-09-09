Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before

He sent the email to University of Calgary students

A young man on a quest to find a woman he met last week sent an email to more than 200 University of Calgary students with a similar name, sparking a friendship between many of the people who received the message.

Several women who received the email on Friday morning say it came from a man name Carlos, who wrote that a woman named Nicole gave him the wrong phone number after he took her and her friend home on Thursday night.

One of the 246 people on the mass email — most of whom were also named Nicole — said the message did not immediately reconnect the pair, but it caused many of the Nicoles at the university to bond.

Nicole DuGraye says she decided to create a Facebook group and plan a get-together with the Nicoles in a bid to make friends and to find the woman Carlos was looking for.

A post in the group from the email’s intended target says she didn’t receive the message, but learned about it because it started circulating on social media.

The post says she meant to give Carlos her number, but he might have gotten a digit wrong when he wrote it down.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Millions of sockeye to spawn on B.C. rivers

Just Posted

Rotary international exchange opens to Prince Rupert students

Cody Schaeffer, a former exchange student, reflects on his one year exchange in Germany

Heart of Our City: Arnie’s kitchen

Arnie Nagy opens his doors for feasts, salmon canning and smoking lessons

Collaboration key to success for new SD52 superintendent in Prince Rupert

Irene LaPierre said she plans to build on the strengths of the district

MVP of the Week: Conquering cancer one pedal at a time

Francis Wolfe has been been cycling to raise money for cancer for the past 10 years

Large CN crew changes rail ties between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Upgrades part of CN’s $340M investment in the province this year

MVP of the Week: Conquering cancer one pedal at a time

Francis Wolfe has been been cycling to raise money for cancer for the past 10 years

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before

He sent the email to University of Calgary students

Pop singer missing after going overboard on cruise ship off Canadian coast

German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea

‘It’s pretty embarrassing:’ Winnipeg aims to put less poop in river

3.2 million litres of raw sewage and rainfall runoff spilled into Winnipeg’s river system last month

B.C. VIEWS: Canada’s carbon tax house of cards is falling down

Revealed as just another sales tax, it’s doomed in B.C. and nationally

Back on the ice: Humboldt Broncos play first regular season game since the crash

16 were killed after a crash on a Saskatchewan highway

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

People were woken up before 6 a.m. by the shaking

Death toll nears 40 from northern Japan earthquake

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake before daybreak Thursday knocked out power and train service

Most Read