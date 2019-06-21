‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Strangely shaped clouds that appeared during stormy weather in Kamloops this week are turning heads.

The clouds, known as mammatus clouds, were spotted Wednesday evening, around the same time as a thunder and lightning moved through the region.

ALSO READ: Strange ‘hole punch’ cloud formation seen over Abbotsford sky

While their shape draws eyes, Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan told Black Press Media that they are often associated with severe storms all over the world.

The shapes are caused by the instability and convection of violent vertical movements happening above the cloud, Castellan said.

“They’re really indicative of downdrafts in the cloud,” he explained.

The clouds got their name based off the Latin word “mamma,” which means udder or breast.

They can be as large as three kilometres wide or as small as 1.5 kilometres and usually appear in the sky just before or after heavy downpour or strong winds.

“They’re a pretty magical little interlude in a severe thunderstorm element, which is fast moving – so it’s like a little pause moment,” Castellan said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Footage of rare white orca captured by drone near Campbell River

Just Posted

The inaugural Tears to Hope Relay sets off from Prince Rupert and Smithers, heading to Terrace

Tears to Hope Society hopes to shine a light on missing and murdered women along Highway 16

Prince Rupert Middle School track and field athletes continue to push their limits at final meet

PRMS and Annunciation held their final track meet for the year

Storey’s Excavating takes stand at Ridley Island burn trial, did not review provincial open burn policy

Prince Rupert Port Authority faces four environmental charges for 2017 Ridley Island fire

Incident involving “several dogs” halts Canada Post service on Prince Rupert street

Residents have been temporarily picking up their mail at the Prince Rupert Post Office

Transport Canada reveals more details on 2018 leak at northern B.C. port

An unknown substance sent five employees to hospital at Prince Rupert’s container terminal

VIDEO: Rainmakers to Ringmakers: Prince Rupert athletes celebrate provincial basketball victory

Charles Hays celebrates Mel Bishop’s induction into hall of fame

WEB POLL: Do you think National Indigenous Peoples Day should be a statutory holiday?

Do you think National Indigenous Peoples Day should be a statutory holiday?… Continue reading

In Our Opinion: National Indigenous Day, could it not be a statutory holiday?

National Indigenous Peoples Day held June 21, coincides with the longest day of the year

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Twenty-two per cent of British Columbians said they aren’t sure if the pipeline will be built or not

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

Most Read