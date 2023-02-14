Loves me, love me not – gotta share the love

It’s a controversial day. Some people love it, performing grand gestures of adoration, and some people hate it, rolling their eyes.

Regardless of how you’re feeling about Valentine’s Day this year, here are 15 funny tweets that are sure to make you laugh.

“Love means never having to say anything because you’re both looking at your smart phones” — @meganamram

“Love Valentine’s Day, love New Year’s Eve, love taking the SATs, just love high pressure situations and extreme expectations in general” — @bjnovak

“Gigantic happy Valentine’s Day to my wonderful girlfriend that I obviously have. We are very in love. She is very much alive. Don’t ask about her, she wants our love to be private. I am not single.” — @CrankGameplays

“Me: What are we doing for Valentine’s Day?

My Husband: Raising three kids” — @not_thenanny

“If you’re single on Valentine’s Day you’re allowed to have two dinners right?” — @mmitchelldaviss

“if ur mad about being single for valentines day just remember ur single on all the rest of the days of the year too��” — @MikeeKhoury

“Guys think girls are hard to please like no show up w some cheap flowers and a rotisserie chicken and she will love u forever” — @niccisaint

“Nothing says it’s Valentine’s Day and I love you like burning all the pancakes and setting off the fire alarm at 6 o’clock in the morning.” — @Lhlodder

“Hope everyone who uses the word “bae” has a terrible Valentine’s Dae ��” — @GloriaFallon123

“Can’t wait for Valentines Day. I’m gonna run into as many restaurants as I can shouting “Knew I’d find you here! You bastard” then run out.” — @RuthePhoenix

“Helping my 7th grade son shop for Valentine’s Day for his first ever official girlfriend made me way more nervous than it made him.” — @mdroush

“HUSBAND: I got the dog heart shaped cookies for Valentine’s Day.

ME: *through a mouthful of cookies* The dog?” — @sixfootcandy

“Sending flowers to your significant other at work is a great way to tell all their coworkers that you used to have $60.” — @sucittaM

““What did you get her for Valentine’s Day?”

UNMARRIED GUY: a card, flowers, perfume and I’m cooking dinner

MARRIED GUY: We got a new garbage disposal last month” — @ericsshadow

“Picking out a Valentine’s Day card is easy if you wait until the last minute when there are only 3 left, and 1 appears to be gently used.” — @TheCatWhisprer