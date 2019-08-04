The Pride Parade kicked off in Vancouver Sunday, Aug. 4. (Stephanie Smith/Twitter)

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

The 41st annual Vancouver Pride Parade kicked off with an explosion of colour and love in the city’s downtown Sunday.

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event, which kicked off at the corner of Robson Street and Thurlow Street at noon.

READ MORE: UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

READ MORE: Vancouver Public Library banned from Pride parade after allowing controversial speaker

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Just Posted

Golf course superintendent off to new job

Peter Drake leaving to work with the Parks and Recreation department in Revelstoke

PRFC women score Saturday afternoon soccer victory

Prince Rupert side rebounds from earlier loss to sail into Sunday’s action

“More than just a hello”: Pilot project hoping to better train up-and-coming business owners

Hectate Strait and Ecotrust Canada partner on social enterprise opportunity in Prince Rupert

Stats show violent crime in Prince Rupert drops overall

Assaults and break-ins see noticeable jumps however in new Stats Can numbers

Davis Cup soccer tournament gets underway

Trio of Prince Rupert sides taking part in the Riverboat Days action

‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Larry Steiner didn’t expect his insanely romantic and creative idea would go viral – but it did

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Coquitlam mayor ‘heartbroken,’ but says not to ‘vilify’ COS after death of bear family

Three bears euthanized after getting habituated

Person in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by a train near White Rock

Witnesses reported that the man is OK

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in Surrey

Suminder Grewal, 43, was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

Most Read