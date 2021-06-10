Lotto Max continues to break records as Friday’s draw reaches $120 million in total prizes

With no jackpot winner earlier in the week, the B.C. Lotto Max continues its record-breaking streak with an estimated $120 million up for grabs in total prizes.

Friday’s draw will see a $70-million jackpot for the second time this week but this time there will be an estimated 50 $1-million Maxmillions prize draws.

This is the second time this week the combined total prizes have set records. Tuesday’s draw saw $117 million in total prizes up for grabs. Before then, no Canadian lottery had ever reached this amount of total prizes, according to a release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. The previous Lotto Max record draw was on Oct. 26, 2018, which saw a jackpot of $60 million and 56 Maxmillions prizes add up to $116 million.

Lotto Max draws are held twice a week – Tuesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. – and jackpots range from $10 million to $70 million. The odds of winning the main jackpot are one in 33,294,800 per $5 play, while the stated odds of winning anything at all are one in seven.

