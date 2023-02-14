Local retailers cope with love holiday

Edited:

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and local businesses are eagerly gearing up for this special day.

Cooks Jewellers is among those who see an increase in business around Valentine’s day. Rick McChesney, one of the co-owners, said Valentine’s Day is an important time of the year, with lovers, both young and old, looking for keepsakes solidify their adoration for one another and possibly get engaged.

As Pandora dealers, McChesney said they see an increase in heart-shaped jewellery this time of year, along with diamonds.

While jewelry as a token of commitment dates as far back as Ancient Rome, diamonds took off in the mid-1900s after the diamond mining company, De Beers, came up with the slogan, “A diamond is forever.” A clever saying, as diamonds are one of the top six hardest natural substances in the world.

Yaga Cafe Garden Co. (formerly Rupert Lawn & Garden) is another business prepping for Valentine’s Day. As this is the cafe’s first Valentine’s Day, they’re excited to offer their feature hot chocolates, as well as a bacon sandwich that isn’t typically on their menu.

As for the garden centre, there will be gift baskets available for purchase, which include a ceramic pot in three different colours, pink, green or blue; a four-inch tropical plant; and strawberry dark chocolate marshmallow squares. They are also stocking up on additional items, including gift cards, greeting cards, houseplants and ceramic pots – popular items purchased during Valentine’s Day.

Another popular spot for Valentine’s day treats is Dollarama. They are gearing up for Valentine’s season, with employees filling the shelves to make sure they have enough products available for customers. Derika Bolton, the manager of the store, said that it’s not uncommon for him to hear a customer say they showed up for one item and left with far more.

Valentine’s Day is no exception, with customers buying stuffed animals, artificial flowers, sweets and the infamous Valentine’s trading cards exchanged amongst children at school. If you’re looking for something a bit more elaborate, Bolton said they offer wooden boxes with heart-shaped picture windows where you can put a photo of your loved one inside, along with a special memento, like a ring or bracelet.