Kade Foster, 11, threw a Toronto Maple Leaf themed birthday party, but none of his friends showed up. (Jason Foster)

Leafs fan, 11, gets massive Twitter response to disappointing birthday

None of Kade Foster’s friends showed up to his birthday, his dad said

Some high-profile athletes are rallying around a young Toronto Maple Leafs fan after the boy’s dad tweeted that the 11-year-old had a disappointing birthday.

Leafs forwards Mitch Marner and John Tavares are among those sending birthday wishes to Kade Foster in response to a viral tweet from his father, Jason Foster of Corner Brook, N.L.

Foster wrote that none of Kade’s friends showed up to the Saturday night party.

“That hurt. I’m asking my Twitter friends to show him some love today. If you have a minute, please send him a birthday wish,” he wrote, tagging Marner and Tavares.

A photo linked to the tweet shows Kade in a Maple Leafs T-shirt, a Leafs birthday cake in front of him.

“Wanted to wish my friend Kade a Happy 11th Birthday! Your friends from the Maple Leafs have a surprise gift coming your way!” Marner tweeted in response.

Tavares added that he was “looking forward to celebrating” with Kade.

By Sunday evening, Foster’s post had been shared more than 10,000 times and garnered at least 25,000 responses, including messages from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and actor Ben Stiller — who specified that he doesn’t play hockey.

Lance McCullers Jr., a pitcher for the Houston Astros, also sent birthday wishes to Kade and offered to meet up with him in Toronto after the team plays there in May — but only if Kade wants.

Foster tweeted his thanks several hours after his initial message went out.

“We can’t comprehend what has happened today. Kade and the rest of us are just amazed,” he wrote. “To everyone who sent Kade a message — thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Atlin, B.C. community mourns Bob the cat

Just Posted

Missing Kitkatla man located safe in Prince Rupert

RCMP thank public for their assistance

Prince Rupert creeps it real for Halloween 2019

Port Edward residents also got in on the action at North Pacific Cannery

Jingling all the way back to Prince Rupert

Santa Claus will be steering the Jingle Boat Express back into the harbour this Christmas

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

A field trip to remember

Students from Lax Kxeen spent a special afternoon out in anticipation of Remembrance Day

MVP of the Week: Soccer to Socratic

David Armstrong is showing his skills on the soccer field, debate team, and beyond

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

It wasn’t the Canadian government that exposed the scope of this public health concern

Man sentenced to 7.5 years for ‘unquestionably horrific’ Coquitlam bus stop assault

Tyrel William Scott offered Cody Cardiff a cigarette, then stabbed him twice

Barring Canadian inmates access to clean needles unconstitutional: activists

Statistics suggest Indigenous and female inmates are most at risk

UPDATE: One arrested in fatal early morning Kamloops crash

Motorists asked to avoid 1st Avenue as investigation continues

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Most Read