Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

WARNING: Content in this story is not appropriate for all readers.

A development company is apologizing after a vulgar message was spotted recently on an electric street sign.

The digital sign displayed a sexually explicit message, according to a photo snapped outside of Mission Group’s Ella building construction site on Ellis Street and Bernard Avenue and posted on Reddit shortly after Aug. 29.

Reddit user u/GuyOne posted the picture on the online forum, saying it was “an interesting sign downtown.”

Kelowna communications consultant Marnie Douglas confirmed the sign wasn’t owned by the city, and was rented by Mission Groups General Contractor.

“The developer was required to put up signage as part of the crane removal and they likely rented the sign for that purpose. If the sign is not locked, someone could get into it and tamper with the copy,” Douglas said.

And that’s exactly what happened.

ITC rented the sign from United who was responsible for controlling the information, Greggain said. A member of United did not secure the controls on the sign properly, which left the digital sign up to any passerby’s interpretation.

“Mission Group and ITC would like to sincerely apologize to anyone who may have witnessed this inappropriate wording,” Greggain said.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

 

