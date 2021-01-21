(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Health resolutions top of mind for Canadians in 2021 in wake of COVID: survey

More than 1 in 3 Canadian women say they’ve never been as tired as they were in 2020

The pandemic has motivated many Canadians to create and renew health resolutions for the new year.

Nearly half of Canadians have made health goals in 2021, according to a recent survey by U.S. company ChromaDex.

“Health resolutions on the top of people’s minds because it’s been such a difficult year,” explained New York-based Dr. Alyssa Dweck, adding that simultaneous health conditions are known to increase risk of having adverse impacts if infected with COVID-19.

“Things like smoking and aging, everyday things” have been increasing one’s risk of complications, Dweck said.

The most common New Year’s goals reported for 2021: to eat healthy, exercise, take supplements, learn a new hobby and increase energy levels.

More than a third of Canadian women said they’ve never been as tired as they were in 2020.

This comes as activity levels declined during the pandemic, as reported by 40 per cent of participants in the study.

Dweck said, in large part, her patients give up on their health resolutions by mid-February.

“You have to be realistic about your resolutions,” she advised. “Consider making just one and planning so it becomes a realistic goal.”


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Health and wellness

