‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

The District of Lake Country posted an amusing response after a resident posted on Facebook regarding “three bedroom, two bathroom” potholes in the district.

“Slow down on your Tuesday morning commute! The fresh snow covered over some of the three bedroom, two bathroom potholes out there and even some of the bachelor suite size new ones that have opened up during the recent freeze/thaw cycle can be a problem if you are driving too fast for the conditions,” the district wrote in a Facebook post on its page.

The post also contained a meme of the famous artist Bob Ross.

“Oh, and there’s another happy little pothole. He needs a friend, we’ll give him a few orange barrels,” the meme reads.

READ MORE: Pothole problems plague Kelowna

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
At 30, World Wide Web ‘not the web we wanted,’ inventor says
Next story
Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Just Posted

Prince Rupert teen receives award for saving her dad’s life

BC Ambulance presents Gianna Evans with Vital Link Award for administering CPR when she was 12

Council Briefs: City joins electric charging program

Prince Rupert could have an EV charging station as early as next year; public on 2019 budget

Trial dates edge closer for port, DP World facing fisheries charges

Defence may challenge the warrants used to gather evidence that led to 10 Fisheries Act violations

Prince Rupert middle-schooler programs robot to plant pea shoots

Cameron Sawka looking forward to presenting carbon capture project at regional science fair

Seawolves travel 18 hours and win in Alberta tournament

Prince Rupert bantam hockey team prepares to host the 2019 Provincial Championships

Young Rupert dancers take flight at the 2019 Showcase

Spectrum City Dance packed the Lester Centre, ballet to hip-hop, there was something for everyone

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Man falls 20 feet off B.C. bridge onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous stunt

Police say alcohol contributed to a “bad decision”

‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

B.C. man killed in Ethiopian plane crash remembered for his enthusiasm, giant smile

Messent was to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada in Nairobi, Kenya.

Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Sugar babies rely on sugar daddies and mommies to help pay for university, as debt rates soar

How would you improve travel on BC Ferries?

Corporation launches public engagement as it looks to replace four major boats

Premier John Horgan calls for high-tech investment to boost B.C. economy

New economy has grown to 10,000 companies, 114,000 B.C. jobs

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Most Read