Netflix removed a graphic suicide scene from the Season 1 finale of its show “13 Reasons Why.” (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

Netflix has decided to remove a graphic suicide scene from the Season 1 finale of its show “13 Reasons Why” as the series prepares to launch its third season.

Show creator Brian Yorkey says in a statement on Twitter the intent in portraying the suicide in such graphic detail was to “make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it.” But the producers have heard concerns from mental health experts and decided, along with the streaming service, to re-edit it.

Yorkey says the edit “will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers.”

WATCH: How to talk to your kids about Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why

The series drew praise and criticism when it debuted in 2017. The show included warnings about its graphic nature and Netflix established a website of crisis helplines.

READ MORE: Kids Help Phone to launch 24/7 online chat for B.C. youth

If you or anyone you know needs support for depression or suicide-related mental health issues, call the Canadian Assistance in Suicide Prevention 24/7 hotline at 1-888-353-2273.

The Associated Press

Most Read