Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Before you know it, traditional cable and landlines phones might be a thing of the past, according to a survey from the Angus Reid institute.

Among millennials, 48 per cent have either never had cable or have cut the cord.

That number drops to 30 per cent for those 35 to 54 years old and to just 13 per cent for baby boomers.

Overall, only 71 per cent of Canadian households have cable, a number that has dropped from 88 per cent in 2012.

For most cord-cutters, the sheer expense of cable was the main motivator in nixing the service. Nearly half of those asked were already getting most of their shows and movies online while 28 per cent of those surveyed just couldn’t find anything fun to watch on cable.

Of those who still had cable, 33 per cent were thinking of getting rid of it.

Ring-a-Ding-Ding

Cable isn’t the only cord millennials are cutting these days, as 62 per cent say they don’t have a landline phone in their homes.

Generation X is still holding onto their landlines, with just 47 per cent of households cutting the cord while only 24 per cent of baby boomers have let go of their landlines.

Although more and more people of

Nearly one-third of millennials have never had a landline, compared to just seven per cent of baby boomers.

Among Canadians overall, the number of households with landlines dropped from 84 per cent in 2012, to 57 per cent in 2018.

