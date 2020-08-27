Goat knows how to float in Okanagan

Vernon ultra-athlete Shanda Hill took her pet goat paddleboarding over the weekend

Vernon super-athlete Shanda Hill has achieved plenty of swimming feats as part of various ultra-endurance marathons, and it it turns out even her pet goats are capable on the water.

Vernon’s Athlete of the Year brought one of her pet goats out for some paddleboarding on Kalamalka Lake over the weekend, and judging by its solid stance, it appears to be a natural. Shanda’s goats aren’t new to being seen out of their pen, as Hill takes them everywhere. Some have been stand up paddleboarding in Manning Park and been on a river float, while others go on runs and mountain climbs with the 38-year-old and help her run errands around town.

Hill completed the Double Deca marathon in Mexico last October, traversing 76 kilometres in the water, 3,600 km on the bke and 844 km by foot — the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlons. She’s the first male or female Canadian to accomplish the feat.

If you’re on the Okanagan Rail Trail or taking part in other outdoor activities in the area, you might see Hill with her sure-footed pets in tow.

Shanda Hill takes her goat for a paddle on Kalamalka Lake Monday, Aug. 24. (Keith Sheffield photo)

