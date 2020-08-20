Wallet found with $2,000 in cash in New Westminster in August 2020. (New Westminster Police handout)

‘George Costanza wallet’ with $2K cash inside found in New Westminster

Happy ending for owner after Good Samaritan finds lost wallet filled with tons of cash

What would you do if you found a wallet exploding with cash on the street?

For one Good Samaritan in New Westminster, the answer was simple: take it to the local police detachment and hope the rightful owner can be found.

According to police, the “very honest” resident was walking near Eighth and Carnarvon streets recently when he discovered a wallet with $2,290 in cash inside.

“It was a true George Costanza wallet,” said Const. Greg Keall. “It had so much cash and cards inside it didn’t fold shut.”

George Costanza, a notable character in the American television sitcom Seinfeld, was known for carrying a nearly-exploding wallet.

Police said the owner of the wallet was found, who had lost it while heading to the bank to deposit the thousands of dollars in cash.

“Unfortunately in policing we often deal with the negative aspects of human behaviour” stated Deputy Chief Const. Paul Hyland.

“It is always great to get a file like this that reminds us how amazing people can be, especially during a time when so many are negatively affected by the COVID pandemic.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Just Posted

P.R. business leader appointed to board of B.C. Ferry Services Inc.

Michael Pucci is one of the 12 members of the board of directors for B.C. Ferry Services Inc.

North Coast First Nations call for B.C. border crackdown amidst increased tourism

Request from seven Tsimshian elected leaders comes as sport fishing sector races to recover season

Earl Mah Aquatic Centre swimming pool to be re-opened

Registration will be necessary for Prince Rupert swimmers to take the plunge

Prince Rupert man who pled guilty to stabbing boyfriend gets house arrest

Judge cites First Nations status and traumatic childhood in decision not to send him to prison.

Two North Coast communities to receive portion of $486,000

Metlakatla First Nation and Heiltsuk First Nation to receive funding for clean energy projects

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5

Participants can lure in $2,000 for largest fish

The Northern View presents the Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 is up for grabs in cash and prizes

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked Trail grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Most Read