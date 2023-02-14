Galentines day — Spoil yourself a little

While most people know what Valentine’s Day is, Galentine’s Day may be something you’re not so familiar with. In fact, it was only added to the Merriem-Webster dictionary in September 2022.

The Merriem-Webster dictionary define’s Galentine’s Day as: “A holiday observed on February 13th as a time to celebrate friendships, especially among women.”

The noun, Galentine’s Day, was first introduced on February 11, 2010, on an episode of the TV sitcom Parks and Recreation. Played by Amy Poehler, Leslie Knope – the show’s female lead – declared Galentine’s Day as the best day in the world. Every February 13th, she and her “lady friends” would get together and celebrate their female friendship, ditching their boyfriends and husbands for the day.

Not only did the phrase stick, but it’s a holiday now celebrated by many, regardless of gender. While Valentine’s Day is a romantic proclamation, Galentine’s Day embraces friendship, making the holiday more inclusive.

Maybe a candlelit dinner isn’t on your agenda this year. Here are five ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day that still involve food.In true Parks and Recreation style, why not get together with a group of friends for brunch? Meet up at a restaurant or gather in one’s home. Either way, Leslie Knope recommends frittatas.

Take a cooking class together. Maybe it’s an event you attend or it’s your food-loving-chef-friend who can be the instructor for the evening. Have everyone pitch in by bringing assigned ingredients.

Have a bonfire and roast skewers. While getting outside for a picnic in February may be a little too cold, bundling up around a backyard bonfire would be cozy. Whether marshmallows, hotdogs or veggies, prepare your ingredients, don your mittens and get roasting.

Host a wine and cheese party but make it a game. Bring a variety of different wines, from cheap to expensive, and have everyone guess which bottle they’re drinking from. You can do the same thing with cheese.

Have a themed dinner party and go all out. Themes could revolve around the beach, a 70s-night-out or a sophisticated French dinner. Set the mood with music, a dress code and decorations.

Whether you decide to celebrate Galentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day, both or neither, make sure to treat yourself to a little something. You deserve it.