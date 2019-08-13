Four advantages to being a leftie for International Left-Handers Day

Only 10 per cent of people on the planet are left-handed

With approximately 90 per cent of the world’s population being right-handed, being a leftie is considered very rare.

In honour of International Left-handers Day on August 13, here are four advantages left-handed people have:

1. According to a 2014 study, left-handed people were found to be better drivers than those who are right-handed. This is believed to be because cars are designed for right-handed drivers, meaning left-handed drivers must pay more attention to detail.

2. While this isn’t a proven fact, left-handed people may have a better chance at becoming president in the U.S. Out of the past 15 American presidents, seven have been non-righties.

ALSO READ: Iconic ‘Abbey Road’ album cover shot 50 years ago

3. In time sensitive sports, it is harder for right-handed people to adjust when competing against left-handed people. This means that left-handers have an advantage when it comes to certain sports.

4. Researchers believe that left-handed people are wired in a way that makes them able to recover from a stroke better than right-handed people. In left-handers, the part of the brain in charge of staying alert can be spread out on both sides, while in right-handers it’s only on the right side.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Iconic Abbey Road album cover shot 50 years ago today

Just Posted

Indigenous peoples to have one more voice at the table

Coast Funds announced a new shareholder proxy voting system

Eagle injuries in Masset

Poor human practices are responsible for harm to the birds

Geologist pulled from fall into mountainside gulch near Iskut

Joint exercise between Terrace, Smithers SAR employs longline rescue

Heiltsuk challenges feds decision to award $67M contract to east coast towing company

Heiltsuk Horizon challenges decision to award emergency ship towing contract to Irving company

Coach Conversations: Nathan Rochon

Head coach of PRFC has helped guide team to most successful season ever

Heart of Our City: Behind the lens of Rupert’s volunteer extraordinaire

Phil Cornwall is celebrating 35 years at Ridley Terminals and being a volunteer extraordinaire

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

WEB POLL: Do you think the city should assist the golf course financially so that it can address issues such as staff retention and acquisition of proper machinery?

Don’t fore-get to vote!

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety police is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Most Read