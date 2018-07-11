Feeling the heat? Get a free Slurpee at 7/11

Do you know what today is? It’s free Slurpee day!
On Wednesday, July 11, you can head to your nearest 7/11 and pick up a free small Slurpee anytime from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Small Slurpees are free from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Do you know what today is? It’s free Slurpee day!
On Wednesday, July 11, you can head to your nearest 7/11 and pick up a free small Slurpee anytime from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
DP World has suspended operations in Prince Rupert and is investigating what happened
Old clocks to run 1.5 minutes fast while BC Hydro conducts repairs on main grid
With coal volumes increasing, RTI wants to be able to load two vessels simultaneously
Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park
16-day expedition maps SG̱aan Ḵinghlas-Bowie, Dellwood, and Explorer seamounts
Intertidal Music Festival special, find out how you can win tickets to the big event
Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team
French President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed Trump’s claim that NATO allies have agreed to boost defence spending.
About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.
Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.
A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.
Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC
Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen
Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie
Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad
Tim Hortons is relying on more than just delivery to garner more enthusiasm for its brand
Small Slurpees are free from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.