Facebook. (Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users were upset on Wednesday as all three arms of Mark Zuckerberg’s social empire went down for most users.

Facebook users reported having trouble loading photos and videos, while Instagram users complained about not being able to load posts, stories or post comments. WhatsApp users reporter glitchy messaging.

In a statement, Facebook said they were “sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Users took to Twitter, their one remaining social media network, to show their outrage.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Arctic fox walks 4,500 km from Norway to Canada

Just Posted

Play time! Conrad Park playground opens to the public

Unique equipment is on hand at the first all accessible playground on the east side

Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan mining interests advanced during Day’s first two terms

VIDEO AND STORY: Prince Rupert celebrations headlined with First Nations and Chinese collaboration

Chinese lion dancing and First Nations drumming delight the Canada Day crowd at Mariners Park

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

PHOTO GALLERY: Prince Rupert celebrates Canada Day 2019

It was a jam-packed day at Mariners Park, full of music, dancing and play

VIDEO: Ian Lihou receives Prince Rupert Civic Recognition Award

The award was presented by Mayor Lee Brain on Canada Day in Mariners Park

Chinese-sponsored reception at annual B.C. mayors’ convention under scrutiny

Port Coquitlam, Delta mayors opposed in light of recent events

Police uniforms banned from Victoria Pride Parade

Following in footsteps of Vancouver, police can participate – but without uniforms

B.C. introduces more efficient waitlists, choices for seniors care homes

Seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home

Judge strikes part of Gordon Wilson’s claims in lawsuit against Horgan, Surrey MLA

Defamation lawsuit against Bruce Ralston, Premier John Horgan, NDP MP Rachel Blaney, Jen Holmwood

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

Most Read