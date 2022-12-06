Photo of a boat posted to Facebook that was dumped on East Kelowna road. (Facebook)

Photo of a boat posted to Facebook that was dumped on East Kelowna road. (Facebook)

Dumped boat makes waves in Okanagan

A boat was dumped in the middle of Bedford Road on Dec. 5

Ashton Wiklund’s husband came across an odd sight along a road in East Kelowna for a December morning.

A boat was dumped in the middle of Bedford Road, Dec.5.

Wiklund’s husband attempted to move the boat, but it was too large and he didn’t have the proper equipment to tow it away.

A call was made to bylaw to move the boat, which eventually happened sometime after 8 a.m.

Drivers in the area were warned to slow down and avoid the vessel that was across one lane of Bedford.

The boat appeared to be full of snow and garbage.

It’s unclear how the boat got there or why it was left on the road.

READ MORE: Fireside Music Festival turns up the heat with its return to Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More ‘mega’ Christmas displays expected this year despite cost concerns: BC Hydro
Next story
Love winter beers? BC Ale Trail boasts 100+ seasonally-inspired suds this season

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP responded to shots fired at a Prince Rupert apartment building on Jan. 29 where a bullet penetrated multiple walls into the neighbouring unit. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Counter Attack by Prince Rupert RCMP and ICBC to search for impaired drivers

Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society will benefit trails users with regular maintenance upkeep after BC Maritime Employers Association donated $3,000 to trail operations on Oct. 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert City Council denied some Community Enhancement Grants on Dec. 5 which included a request from Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society for $29,000. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Denied Prince Rupert Community Enhancements Grants come with tax increase forewarning

(RCMP logo)
Woman stabbed in the back outside Terrace shelter

The Northern Health Connections’ bus will not be running over the holidays and will start again in 2023. (Photo: File photo)
Northern Health’s bus will not run over the holidays