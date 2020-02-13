Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

An infographic showing Canada’s most and least romantic provinces. (Picodi.com)

If you don’t go all-out this Valentine’s Day, at least you have an excuse.

Research done by Picodi.com shows B.C. third from the bottom in a ranking of the most romantic provinces and territories — beating only Saskatchewan and Quebec.

Google search statistics of romantic and Valentine’s-related queries across Canada showed the three most romantic provinces and territories are Nunavut, Ontario and Manitoba.

“It looks like cold temperature encourages Nunavut residents to cherish warm relationships more than others,” reads the report.

The full list of most romantic to least romantic Canadians is as follows:

(Picodi.com)

However, if you still want to put in an effort this Friday check out this video for some date ideas:

