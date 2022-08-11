A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. The Canada Revenue Agency says it will be sending e-notifications about uncashed checks to 25,000 Canadians this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

CRA says it has $1.4 billion in uncashed cheques sitting in its coffers

Each year, the CRA issues millions of payments in the form of benefits and refunds

The Canada Revenue Agency says it will be sending e-notifications about uncashed cheques to 25,000 Canadians this month.

The federal agency says it has approximately $1.4 billion worth of uncashed cheques in its coffers that have accumulated over the years, with some dating back to 1998.

Each year, the CRA issues millions of payments in the form of benefits and refunds, but some cheques remain uncashed for various reasons, including misplacing a cheque or changing addresses.

Another 25,000 Canadians will receive e-notifications in November, followed by 25,000 more in May 2023.

The CRA launched a campaign in February 2020 to get Canadians to cash their cheques and says it has so far returned more than $800 million back to taxpayers.

The CRA says Canadians can check if they have uncashed payments by logging in to or signing up for an online CRA account.

RELATED: Canadians’ savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation

Previous story
Video: Okanagan sky lights up after thunderstorm

Just Posted

Nickolas William Ferguson is wanted for outstanding charges and warrants in Prince Rupert and Terrace, the RCMP stated on August 10.
Prince Rupert RCMP’s Wanted Wednesday is Nickolas William Ferguson

The Queen Charlotte Heritage Housing Society requested a change to a village bylaw in order to build a new independent living housing complex, similar to Heritage House and Cedar Place. (Photo: submitted)
Daajing Giids Council approves bylaw change to support proposed housing complex

Prince Rupert RCMP issued an urgent callout on August 10, for help in locating 16-year-old Lexus Hill. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP urgently requests assistance in locating 16-year-old girl

A crowd of more than 35 provincial, municipal, community leaders and participants gathered at the site on Quatsino Blvd. in Kitimat for the groundbreaking ceremonies on Aug. 8 for a new 44-unit housing and child care facility to be developed. (Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media)
Groundbreaking for 44-unit housing development costing $17 m plus in Kitimat