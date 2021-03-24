The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)

Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Morgan Thomas hopes to give her brother the birthday gift of a lifetime, by helping him realize his dream of becoming a YouTube star.

The Clearwater woman compiled a one-and-a-half minute video of her brother Parker, 19, who has a rare form of Down Syndrome, and posted it to YouTube.

Since March 21, more than 200 people have shared the link on her Facebook, while the video had been viewed more than 4,000 times by people all over the world.

“He’s pretty happy!” said Thomas, who used her digital filmmaking skills to create the video.

She said Parker has long wanted to be a YouTube star. Although he has limited speaking ability, he is a social butterfly, she said, and loves getting mail, cooking and giving high-fives. The pandemic has dampened his ability to get out and be social, which has made it rough for him and the rest of the family.

However, the video, which features a slideshow of Parker throughout the years, has him smiling again.

Watch the video below.

Clearwater

