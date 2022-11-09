Chilliwack woman finds 2 gold rings in thrift store jacket

With cold weather around the corner, Jordan Anderson was happy to find a TNA brand winter jacket at a downtown Chilliwack thrift store recently.
After washing it and wearing it a couple of times, she felt something hard in a hidden pocket.
Two hard things in fact. Two gold rings inside candy wrappers.
She posted about it on various Facebook groups but had no success finding the rings’ owner. Then she reached out to The Progress to help.
The most important question was, of course, are they real gold? This reporter took them down to Common Exchange pawn shop on Victoria Avenue, a store that specializes in purchasing gold.
They tested the rings and weighed them and, yes, real gold. The estimated value of the two rings is only about $90, but Anderson still thinks the owner would want them back.
“I don’t know what to do with them,” she said. “If I lost them, I would be devastated.”
Anderson didn’t want The Progress to share a photo of the rings as that would make them too easy to claim.
If any readers think the rings might belong to them, email editor@theprogress.com with “rings” in the subject line and describe them. Or call 604-702-5143 and leave a message.
