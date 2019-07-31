Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Aug. 8. (Dan Ferguson photo)

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

An annual summer cooling trend is set for next week, but there’s no need to consult your local weather forecast – it’s only Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day that will be helping to chill B.C. residents.

This year’s Miracle Treat Day – an initiative now in its 17th year – is Thursday, Aug. 8 at Dairy Queen locations across the province.

On Treat Day, proceeds from the sale of Blizzards goes to support BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Over 93,000 kids in BC receive care from BC Children’s Hospital each year, and the community donations we receive are critical to helping provide the best health care imaginable for these children,” says Maria Faccio, vice president of philanthropy at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Last year, more than $460,000 was raised, and over the years, Dairy Queen has donated more than $7.1 million to the hospital.

For more, visit www.miracletreatday.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Battle of the algebraic mnemonics occurs on Twitter

Just Posted

Kitchen fire causes brief road closure of Third Ave.

Stardust Restaurant will be open for business as usual

Gitxsan salmon crisis team appeals for collaboration

Nation calls for extensive conservation measures that go beyond fishing closures

Province looks for operator to take over BC Bus North

The new contract would extend the service through to March 2021

Liberals acclaim former Fort St. James councillor as Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate

Dave Birdi, Binche Whut’en First Nation economic development officer, enters race to replace Cullen

DP World makes statement on incident at Fairview Container Terminal

Operations were temporarily halted on July 26

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness

B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run

Sinclair Group announces temporary curtailment for sawmills

The curtailment that will affect mills in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Prince George will last for two weeks starting August 19

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Watchdog investigates video of Vancouver cop firing beanbag rounds at man on sidewalk

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

Most Read