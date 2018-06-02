Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

This story writes itself, really.

A chicken crossing Highway 99 near the George Massey Tunnel was causing minor delays Saturday, and lucky for us it was spotted on DriveBC traffic cameras.

DriveBC cautioned motorists to expect delays if heading northbound just before the tunnel at about 12:30 p.m.

Just after 1 p.m., police could be seen on the traffic camera helping remove the chicken off the highway.

READ MORE: B.C. man’s polite encounter with bears praised for being ‘so Canadian’

READ MORE: Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

READ MORE: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Just Posted

Heart of Our City: Soup for the soul

Peggy Luckham-Okrainetz has been lending a helping hand to the Salvation Army for more than 15 years

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

School District 52 appoints new superintendent

Irene LaPierre of School District No. 83 will step into the role on August 1.

MVP of the Week: Leah Anderson

Leah Anderson takes Prince Rupert’s Special Olympics athletes to the next level

Do you agree with the federal government’s $4.5B pipeline purchase?

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets

The last service of Prince Rupert’s First Presbyterian Church

93 years later, the historic North Coast church was decommissioned on May 30

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

Body of missing B.C. man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney was last seen May 27 leaving his home

Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Winning Maxmillion prizes were sold across British Columbia

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

OPINION: On helmets and helicopter parenting

How the “what-ifs’ and close calls can drive people with kids crazy

Most Read