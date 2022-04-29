FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 file photo, visitors lift glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. The city of Munich said Friday that the annual Oktoberfest will take place again this fall, after a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year hiatus

The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said Friday, following a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of the Bavarian capital, said the popular beer festival will be held without restrictions from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 – Germany’s national day.

The Oktoberfest, first held in 1810 in honor of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese, has been canceled dozens of times during its more than 200-year history due to wars and pandemics.

The announcement was welcomed by the Bavarian hotel and restaurant association.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: Cannes reawakens, pins hopes on film festival’s return

travel

Previous story
B.C. family of 5 set to fly around the world over the next year – and raise $1M for charity

Just Posted

Ridley Terminals Inc., a coal export terminal once a Crown corporation and now a privately held company has rebranded as Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited, the organization announced on April 28. (File photo/The Northern View)
Bulk export terminal in Prince Rupert gets a new name and new look

Pacific Aurora Construction Management Limited has been named as the new residential developer for a subdivision on Alder Ave. in Port Edward. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
New housing development announced for Port Edward

Members of the Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance met with Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen and senior officials from the provincial government in Terrace last week. (Photo courtesy, Sean Bujtas)
B.C., northwest leaders resume negotiations over sharing tax revenues from industrial projects

Seal Cove Salt Marsh was officially opened on April 23, with community celebrations after the restoration project saw the PRPA invest $4 million in the rebuild. (Photo: Supplied)
Seal Cove Salt Marsh opens with $4 million Prince Rupert Port Authority Investment