Bull. (Rita Cai)

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Have you seen a lot of dogs on the internet today? That’s because Monday is International Dog Day!

Scroll down to see the best good boys and girls around. Want to enter your dog in the running? Send us a tweet!

 

Rosco stares out the window, probably at a bird. (Debra Smith)

Bella, who looks like she could get some serious air with those ears. (John Ashbridge)

Luna. (Maike Mayden)

(Alison Spooner)

Moose stares solemnly off into the distance

Miss Vickie Lou. (Nicole Archibald)

Coco and Daisy. (Tardi Di Bello)

Arya. (Carmen Weld)

Bud eyeing up some snacks. (Steve Manby)

Coachella looking fly. (Audra Brousseau)

Bella ready to listen. (Mogan McLean)

Carl. (Ashley Wadhwani)

Zoe going for a big stretch. (Natalie Shykoluk)

Koko. (Pauline Chen)

Daisy Duke. (Kerry Rupert Olohan)

Canti. (Susan Duncan)

Loki. (Jeff Cesari)

Sam, who swears he did not get into the garbage can. (Philip Wolf)

Spacer. (Jessica Peters)

Luna, who’s having a grand old time at Pride. (Jen Zielinski)

Willow and Odin hanging out in the garden. (Sarah Preson)

Scout. (Claire Medlock)

