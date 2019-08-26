Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

Have you seen a lot of dogs on the internet today? That’s because Monday is International Dog Day!
Scroll down to see the best good boys and girls around. Want to enter your dog in the running? Send us a tweet!
They’re all good boys and girls
Have you seen a lot of dogs on the internet today? That’s because Monday is International Dog Day!
Scroll down to see the best good boys and girls around. Want to enter your dog in the running? Send us a tweet!
Greens aeration means closure for part of the course
Harbourfest Theatre Youth Program performed at this year’s Udderfest
Grant Slocombe helps maintain —and even finds some time to play — the Prince Rupert Golf Course
Sherry Beal has been giving and finding support at Prince Rupert’s North Coast Community Services
Master Paul Bozman has been at the helm for over three decades
A resident asked council for $2,400 to spay, neuter, and care for three feral cats in a colony of 20
More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut
It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30
The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer
Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot
Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day
The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil
Support for democracy increased over time
Harbourfest Theatre Youth Program performed at this year’s Udderfest
Kaien Trails holds inaugural TrailBlazer runs
Thousands of cyclist descend on small town for annual cancer fundraiser
Greens aeration means closure for part of the course
Canada scored 15 runs in the second inning
Star says “the best is yet to come” in exclusive Q&A from her Vancouver Island hometown
Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot