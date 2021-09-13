Canadian Beer Day on Oct. 6 aims to acknowledge the positive impacts of the brewing industry in this country. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Week)

Canadian Beer Day on Oct. 6 aims to acknowledge the positive impacts of the brewing industry in this country. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Week)

Canadian Beer Day encourages Canada to raise a glass

Third event by Beer Canada celebrates workers within and related to brewing industry

If you’ve been enjoying a number of cold ones this summer, you may need to pace yourself to fully enjoy the third annual Canadian Beer Day this fall.

This year’s third round of the national event, Oct. 6, is dedicated to the Canadian beer and brewing industry and to recognize “the positive impact beer has on our lives,” according to organizers at Beer Canada.

Other than the task of the morning-after cleanup, the production and sales of beer supports about 149,000 jobs across Canada’s agriculture, manufacturing, warehousing, transport and hospitality sectors. Over 19,000 people work in 1,200 breweries of various sizes across the country, which produce 85 per cent of beer consumed in this country.

“Beer brings Canadians together and it’s been a part of our country’s culture and communities for generations,” said Dana Miller, communications director for Beer Canada in a release.

”The last 16 months have been a challenging time for Canadians and businesses, specifically those in hospitality, making beer’s role in bringing friends and family together more important than ever.”

She invited those who wet their whistle to “raise a glass to #CheersAgain on this #CDNBeerDay.”

Beer Canada, which has operated since 1943, comprises 90 per cent of Canadian beer producers among its membership.

