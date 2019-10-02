Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

Canada is one of the best countries for millennials to live and work, according to a recent index published by an international recruitment company.

Silver Swan Recruitment found that Canada is the second best place in the world for millennials to settle down when it came to the unemployment rate, average salary, rent costs, entertainment and start-up successes.

ALSO READ: Study finds rise in millennial perfectionism, parents and social media blamed

Germany was the only country that scored better than Canada, while New Zealand, Australia and Sweden all tied for second.

“There are a number of different reasons why people leave their home country to go and work elsewhere, whether that’s for better opportunities, better weather or just a change of pace in their daily 9 to 5,” states the report.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On this day: Ford changes the car industry with introduction of Model T
Next story
Dazed and confused deer gets trapped in Italy’s resort shop

Just Posted

Mayor Bjorndal says rural grant program suspension was “right thing to do”

B.C. Premier John Horgan says mill closures are an urgent priority

Prince Rupert final Canadian stop in first successful shipment of semi-solid bitumen, what are the impacts?

Company says shipment proves the viability of the BitCrude transportation

WATCH: Canada’s national rugby team surprise Rainmakers with a special message from Japan

Prince Rupert Seamen and Charles Hays Rainmakers are fundraising throughout the Rugby World Cup

WATCH: Prince Rupert Teachers’ Union rally outside MLA Rice’s Office

The union is asking for a fair deal as they negotiate a new contract

Prince Rupert marks seventh annual Orange Shirt Day with morning of reflective thought and march

Hundreds of students walked to PRMS to participate in event recognizing residential school impacts

WATCH: Orange Shirt Day in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert marks seventh annual Orange Shirt Day with morning of reflective thought and march

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Most Read