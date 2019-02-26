In this photo provide by the Tierpark in Berlin, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, shows the female ice bear Tonya with her nameless cub. The young female ice bear was born on Dec. 1, 2018 at the Tierpark zoo in the German capital. (Tierpark Berlin via AP)

Berlin’s polar bear cub growing fast, public debut soon

The bear was born Dec. 1 and weighed 8.5 kilograms at her first checkup

Berlin’s Tierpark zoo says its polar bear cub is almost ready to be introduced to visitors.

The zoo on Tuesday released new photos of the as-yet-unnamed female cub and her mother, Tonja. The bear was born Dec. 1 and weighed 8.5 kilograms (18.7 pounds) by the time of her first medical checkup nearly two weeks ago.

Zoo director Andreas Knieriem says that keepers are very satisfied with the cub’s development and Tonja is a good mother. Mother and daughter will probably make their first appearance in the bears’ outside enclosure — and see visitors for the first time — in mid-March.

The Tierpark has the same management as Berlin’s other zoo, which was home a decade ago to celebrity polar bear Knut.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pink Shirt Day a reminder to ‘T.H.I.N.K.’ before posting on social media
Next story
A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Just Posted

City proposes 2 per cent tax cut

First 2019 budget presentation reveals first tax reduction for Prince Rupert residents in decades

Coach Mel Bishop will be Hall of Fame inductee

The Prince Rupert basketball coach will be inducted on May 11

Council asked to authorize over $1-million loan for RCMP detachment

City council preview for Feb. 25 meeting also includes request to rezone Neptune Inn

Anchor dragging incidents on the rise in Prince Rupert harbour

Average of seven drags a year, states report by T. Buck Suzuki Environmental Foundation

Mixed Bonspiel takes over Prince Rupert Curling Club

Thomas rink came out on top in the finals against the Bulleid rink

Berlin’s polar bear cub growing fast, public debut soon

The bear was born Dec. 1 and weighed 8.5 kilograms at her first checkup

A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Menue will feature old classic and new options

Special Olympics BC Winter Games a success

Top performers from the SOBC Games in Vernon qualified for spots on Team BC, members to be announced.

NDP leader Singh promises action on affordable housing after winning byelection

Leader will now have a seat in parliament

Ariana Grande to play Manchester, 2 years after arena bomb

Organizers say Grande will be a headliner at the Manchester Pride Live event on Aug. 25

Senior Australian cardinal convicted of molesting 2 choirboys

Cardinal George Pell was Pope Francis’ top financial adviser and the Vatican’s economy minister

Cohen expected to claim lying, racism and cheating by Trump

Trump’s former personal ‘fixer’ begins three days of congressional appearances on Tuesday

Markstrom posts 1st shutout of season as Canucks blank Ducks 4-0

Vancouver ships d-man Gudbranson to Pittsburgh earlier on trade deadline day

Trudeau partially waives solicitor-client privilege for Wilson-Raybould

Wilson-Raybould could now appear at the House of Commons justice committee as early as Wednesday.

Most Read