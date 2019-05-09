BBC DJ fired after royal baby tweet with chimpanzee picture

The tweet was seen as a racist reference to baby Archie’s heritage

A BBC disc jockey has been fired after using a picture of a chimpanzee in a tweet about the royal baby born to Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry.

Danny Baker tweeted Thursday that he has been fired after posting an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes and the caption: “Royal baby leaves hospital.”

The tweet was seen as a racist reference to baby Archie’s heritage. His grandmother Doria Ragland is African American.

Baker says the posting was an “enormous mistake.” It has since been deleted.

READ MORE: B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

BBC Radio 5 Live controller Jonathan Wall said Baker “will no longer be presenting his weekly show for us.”

Wall says Baker “made a serious error of judgment on social media.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s former ‘Suits’ co-star tweets royal baby well wishes

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Just Posted

Province shelves Hwy16 overpass project

Province cites complexity of construction plan for rail crossing between Prince Rupert and Terrace

BC Bus North service extended to September

Transportation ministers have extended the service, which was set to expire at the end of May

Masters students envision a more resilient Prince Rupert

Coast Mountain College’s multipurpose room was abuzz April 30 with a series… Continue reading

Northern Savings Credit Union appoints new CEO

Robert Marshall will take the reins for the institution

Crash occurred three hours into aerial mapping flight

Second fatality victim identified as Amir Sedghi, an analyst with Precision Vectors

B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Low B.C. snowpacks reduce flood risk, hike chance of summer droughts

The River Forecast Centre will issue another update on the flood risk forecast May 22

Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

Fire late Tuesday night shut down south-end location Wednesday

B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations were administered to B.C. children and youth in April

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Most Read