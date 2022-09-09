Habs and Leafs fans are facing off online thanks to two particular items on the menu at 17 Mile House Pub. (@Angeline19781 - Twitter)

Habs and Leafs fans are facing off online thanks to two particular items on the menu at 17 Mile House Pub. (@Angeline19781 - Twitter)

Battle for the soul of Canada’s game playing out on B.C. pub’s poutine menu

Habs fans faceoff against Leafs Nation after jab on Vancouver Island menu ignites hockey Twitter

A local pub is gaining national attention for its menu.

17 Mile House Pub owners are known locally to be Habs fans – and their disdain for the Toronto Maple Leafs is no secret. But menu items that have been making locals laugh at the popular Sooke establishment are now making national headlines thanks to one social media post.

A photo of the menu, posted by Twitter user @Angeline19781 has pushed the “Maple Leafs Poutine” into the spotlight.

On the menu for $67 (a nod to the Leafs’ last Stanley Cup win in 1967), it’s described as “in usual Leafs fashion, a cold, overpriced dish served with under-performing gravy, ice cold fries and a side of disappointment.”

Another blow for Leafs fans is the menu item above it.

The “Habs Pountine” is listed at $12.95 as a Quebec classic with crispy fries and cheese curds, smothered in gravy.

Other Twitter users couldn’t help joining the fun, throwing a few light-hearted jabs back and forth. Many quickly pointed out how well Leafs Nation was taking the joke, while others questioned why there was no option for Canucks fans on the menu.

@JMooreHockey wrote: “So that’s what they do with the fries and the gravy after it’s sat for a while and tastes like cardboard, that’s actually a great idea.”

Poutine anyone?

ALSO READ: 17 Mile House opens its doors to children

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

hockey

Previous story
Around the world in 80…months? Touring YouTube sensation reaches B.C.

Just Posted

Commercial fisherman Joel Collier was shocked by the lack of shore amenities for commercial fishermen when he docked in Prince Rupert July 2022. A fishing vessel is unloading near the ferry terminal in Prince Rupert on June 25. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Commercial fisherman alarmed by lack of amenities in Prince Rupert harbour

While the Village of Daajing Giids officially restored their traditionally Haida name in July, they have been unable to update their website. (Image: Supplied)
Daajing Giids web address being sold for a premium

A new petition demanding the provincial government eliminate the Port Property Tax was launched on Sept. 9 by a Prince Rupert group calling themselves Scrap the Tax Cap Citizens Coalition. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert citizens group launches petition to scrap the port tax cap

(Black Press Media file photo)
Suspect in Topley Landing boat theft charged with attempted murder of a police officer