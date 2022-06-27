Devon Wheeler takes a selfie as he hits the water during the “Slush Cup” at Sunshine Village ski resort near Banff, Alta., Monday, May 19, 2014. This is the 86th annual event and features prizes for the best belly flop, biggest splash and best face plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Devon Wheeler takes a selfie as he hits the water during the “Slush Cup” at Sunshine Village ski resort near Banff, Alta., Monday, May 19, 2014. This is the 86th annual event and features prizes for the best belly flop, biggest splash and best face plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Banff Sunshine Village to open to skiers, snowboarders and hikers on Canada Day

Resort plans to open Tuesday for summer skiing and riding and hopes to remain open until Sunday

A lingering winter snowpack in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains means skiers and snowboarders can spend this week — including Canada Day — on the slopes.

Banff Sunshine Village says on its website that it plans to open Tuesday for summer skiing and riding and hopes to remain open until Sunday.

Kendra Scurfield, director of brand and communications, says there’s still a lot of snow at the resort after it received more than 900 centimetres this season.

She says the resort will open its Strawberry Express chairlift and the runs around it.

The resort will also open a small terrain park.

Visitors can also go sightseeing from the Standish Express chairlift with the same ticket.

RELATED: Scenic photos of Canada you can’t miss

Banffskiing

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses COVID-19 and what’s next for B.C.

Just Posted

According to a Rio Tinto spokesperson in a June 17 email the person is recovering from surgery and the company remains in contact with the family. (Rio Tinto photo)
WorkSafeBC finds unsafe unloading practice lead to injury at Rio Tinto

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege)
Skeena MLA says decriminalization sends the wrong message

The first Rainbow potluck dinner was held on June 26 to bring together members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community in Prince Rupert. The dinner participants celebrated uniqueness and diversity, said Tom Kertes, organizer. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
More visible LGBTQIA2S+ role models needed said Northcoast MLA Jennifer Rice

Angelo Octaviano is proud to be his true self in the gathering of LGBTQ+ Prince Rupert community members, supporters and allies on June 19, 2021 to celebrate Pride month with the city’s first Pride Parade. (Photo: supplied, Kyle Hilliard)
Millar Time: Kisses and controversy grow the rainbow