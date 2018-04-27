Boy volunteers at Barriere Elementary School by reading to children for literacy program. (Black Press Medial files)

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Millennials in B.C. are more likely to donate their time when giving back to the community, rather than money or other items, a new poll suggests.

About 79% of people surveyed in the Insights West report released Friday said they believe we should all help others by actively donating our time and buying from socially responsible companies.

But the group of 18- to 29-year-olds surveyed were less likely than older people to donate food or clothing to charity – 48% vs. 79% – or to donate money – 43% vs. 70%.

They are also far more likely to post about a charity on social media, volunteer, and fundraise on behalf of a non-profit group.

Millennials are much more likely to get involved in their community to meet new people and have a good time, the report said, rather than just to help the cause.

“Under 30s are in that stage in life where they often don’t have enough money to do exactly what they want,” Insights West president Steve Mossop said in a release.

“But, even as they face these challenges, young British Columbians are getting involved and giving back to their community—especially when it comes to their time and social engagement.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s cherry trees get grafts, a second chance

The grafts are part of a plan to restore the trees at the corner of Fourth Street and Second Avenue

Mismanaged salmon farms unacceptable: Cullen

Commissioner suggests Ottawa favouring aquaculture over wild salmon management

Orca found at Copper Bay was a northern resident: DFO

Killer whale calf had been separated from its mother just after birth

Why We Relay: An honour to help

From the track to the booth, Roxanne Fitzsimmons helps wherever she can

In Our Opinion: A very public report card

Fraser Institute’s annual report card gave all public schools in Prince Rupert a failing grade

This Week Podcast — Episode 82

Learn about the new TrailRider program launched by the Kaien Trails Society

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

B.C. moves against bad investment dealers

Carole James says seniors getting new protection from ‘fraudsters’

Most Read