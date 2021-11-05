B.C. man aims to set Guinness World Record with 1,000 burpees in 1 hour

Mitchel Cook is aiming to do 1000 burpees in an hour to set a new Guinness World Records mark. (Submitted photo)

Nanoose Bay’s Mitchel Cook will attempt to break the Guinness World Records standard for chest-to-ground burpees tonight at 6 p.m. at the Nanoose Place Community Centre.

The 21-year-old former Oceanside Generals hockey player hopes to break the 1,000 mark in 60 minutes. Nobody has achieved the standard to date.

READ MORE: Nanoose Bay man, 21, aims to set new Guinness World Records standard for burpees

Cook said his training went well and has been consistently improving every week, making adjustments leading up to today.

As an incentive, Cook is also using the event to raise funds for the National Police Federation Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to assist families of fallen on-duty, off-duty and serving National Police Federation members.

Cook’s world record attempt is open to the public but will people will need to wear a mask inside the centre and also provide proof of double vaccination.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FitnessParksville