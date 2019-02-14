B.C. has spoken: Billy Ray Cyrus owns worst Valentine’s Day song

Don’t tell Billy Ray Cyrus’s achy breaky heart, his 1992 hit did not last the test of time.

It once earned a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year, but ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ has not aged well in the eyes, or should we say the ears, of the Okanagan.

This Valentine’s Day, Black Press Media wanted to know what our readers thought was the worst Valentine’s Day song. What was suppose to be a tight race for most-disliked suppremacy, turned into a run away for the cringe-worthy love song from Cyrus. The song easily beat out three other hated love songs.

In either a landslide victory, or a landslide loss, depending on how you look at it; ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ was quick to get the votes from readers.

Other hits ‘Lets Get it On’, ‘You Sexy Thing’, and ‘The Bad Touch’ were almost seeminly over-shadowed by the distate shown towards Cyrus’ song, which was the first single ever to achieve triple Platinum status, and was also the best-selling single in Australia in 1992. The music video also is said to propel the popularity of line dancing.

Commentors on FaceBook were also quick to throw disapproval towards other love-friendly songs.

‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ by The Darkness, ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorns’ by Poison, and ‘I Used to Love Her’ by Guns N’ Roses were all honorable mentions in the worst Valentine’s Day Song category.

Meanwhile, Joe Crocker’s ‘You Are So Beautiful To Me’, The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’, and N’Sync’s ‘God Must Have Spent a Little More Time on You’ didn’t seem to get any hate in our polls, though those are hard to ignore terrible love songs for most.

Hopefully this Valentine’s Day in the Okanagan is filled with the exact opposite feelings these wincing songs may make us feel. Maybe spend some time investing on wherever you get music in more favorable love ballads from the likes of Beyonce, Elvis, The Beatles, Whitney Houston, Barry White, or seemingly almost anyone else other than Billy Ray Cyrus.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Black Press Media!

