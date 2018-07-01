B.C. business suits up Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage made a surprise appearance at a local business

An Okanagan business had a big celebrity waltz through their doors on the weekend.

MacDermott’s in downtown Kelowna had Nicolas Cage step through their doors.

The A-list star was suited up in a black three-piece suit, dark-brown dress shoes and a light pink dress shirt paired with a pink paisley tie.

Cage has been filming “A Score to Settle” in the Kelowna area.

Related: A new movie being shot in Kelowna is looking for extras

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Put your knowledge of Canada to the test
Next story
B.C.’s first solar-panel parking lot installed in Prince George

Just Posted

Update: Delayed Haida Gwaii ferry expected to sail at 4 p.m. today

Broken fire-detection system forced Haida Gwaii-Prince Rupert ferry to miss long-weekend sailings

Body found on Port Edward shoreline

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigate the death of a male discovered at Inverness Passage

Highlights from Canada Day 2018 on the North Coast

Photos from July 1st celebrations at Mariner’s Memorial Park

Broken fire detectors hold up long-weekend ferry

BC Ferries’ Northern Adventure remains at the Prince Rupert dock for repairs

Save on Foods donates $1,500 to the Salvation Army

Total raised was part of the store’s #shareitforward program

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

B.C. man drives to hospital following grizzly attack

The Bella Coola man surprised a sow grizzly bear that had been feeding on a cherry tree

Climate change not one heat wave: scientist

A Canadian climate scientist says Canada and the world are seeing a pattern of more extreme weather events

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

Five people were gunned down in the Capital Gazette newsroom

Rattlesnakes could be hissssss-tory in parts of B.C.

Rattlesnake study suggests extinction in areas of South Okanagan in less than 100 years

UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

Chilliwack financial advisor wants people to sign up for RESP before it’s too late

B.C. librarian surprised by superstar seat mate

Climbing a stairway to a British Airways passenger jet

Orca breaches near whale watching boat on Vancouver Island

“I had just picked up her camera to take a few shots when this beautiful orca breached 30 feet from our boat”

Most Read