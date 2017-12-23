Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

A meteorologist with Environment Canada says the East Coast is in for back-to-back winter storms over the holidays.

Jean-Marc Couturier said vast swaths of Atlantic Canada are expected to see gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation as a low-pressure system tracks across the region on Saturday night.

“For tonight, all of Atlantic Canada is dealing with this first storm, and then a number of different impacts depending where you are,” Couturier said in an interview on Saturday.

“It looks like we’ll have another round of this coming up on Christmas Day and probably into Boxing Day as well. It’s going to be an interesting few days weather-wise, that’s for sure.”

Couturier said Nova Scotians should expect heavy rainfall, while conditions in Newfoundland and New Brunswick look to be frostier with precipitation changing between ice pellets, freezing rain and snowfall.

Atlantic Canadians will see little reprieve before another storm hits on Monday, he said, bringing potentially significant amounts of snowfall, wind and several types of rain.

Parts of the region may could see either a white or wet Christmas depending on conditions, said Couturier.

He said Nova Scotians can look forward to a bit of snow on Monday morning, but the joy of seeing fresh powder will likely be short-lived with forecasts predicting above-freezing temperatures later in the day.

However, Couturier said, some areas New Brunswick may be getting more snow than they bargained for on Christmas Day.

“If I risk throwing a number, I would say a range of 15 to 25 centimetres (of snowfall). That’s an early number, could be more,” he said. ”We are expecting a lot of wind as well, so some blowing and drifting and reduced visibilities, so it’s going to be pretty difficult across New Brunswick.”

The storm is expected to cross Newfoundland’s west coast, which could see blizzard-like conditions on Monday, he said.

He said P.E.I. is expected to see a “shot” of snow before switching to rain.

Couturier warns that travellers’ holiday plans could be interrupted by cancelled flights and ferries, but said they may be able to make it to their destination on Christmas Eve or Boxing Day.

“I’m sure a lot of people don’t think this is ideal or are not necessarily happy to hear that,” he said. “If we’re here and we talk about it, at least people can adapt and make some changes to their plans.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
Next story
Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Just Posted

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Big fish and blue knuckles

How a friendly fishing competition grew into one of Prince Rupert’s most beloved events

UPDATE: DP World locates source of hazmat incident at Fairview

Prince Rupert’s Fairview Container Terminal evacuated, closed after two employees sent to hospital

Nowhere to go: Public washrooms closed for the season

Prince Rupert has no public washrooms open during the winter months

In Our Opinion: Use newspaper for wrapping gifts

Cut down on waste this holiday season and use pages from the Northern View for gift wrapping

PART II: Indigenous language and culture go hand in hand in Prince Rupert classrooms

A multimedia series with videos and photos from children’s Sm’algyax classes on B.C.’s North Coast

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

Most Read

  • Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

    Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

  • Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

    Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region