A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

As global inflation runs hot, Canadians look to save on travel this winter

Despite high inflation, after more than 2 years of restrictions, many still want to get away

As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.

With high inflation and still-rising interest rates, it is an undeniably expensive time for Canadians — yet after more than two years of pandemic restrictions, many still want to get away.

Hotels are now often cheaper than private accommodation like an Airbnb rental, since those prices rose substantially during the pandemic, said Macca Shirifi from travel blog An Adventurous World.

When travelling within Canada, Shirifi also recommends opting for a shorter three to four-day trip over a longer two-week trip when looking towards a budget-friendly vacation.

As for domestic flights, there is a sweet spot when buying plane tickets of around two months before departure, which could save Canadians up to 40 per cent on flight costs, said Expedia spokeswoman Melanie Fish.

For international travel, Fish said Canadians should book at least three months in advance, as booking either too soon or too late may not offer the same savings.

A recent report from Expedia also recommends booking flights on Sundays to save up to 15 per cent, and said that Fridays are the cheapest day to travel, saving passengers up to 20 per cent on flights within Canada.

Domestic flights that depart Thursday are also a great alternative, with savings of around 10 per cent, the report said.

—Caitlin Yardley, The Canadian Press

