Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Speaking Monday on Fox News’ “OBJECTified ,” the 78-year-old said the odds are 50/50, “and a little less,” he won’t return to the game show he’s hosted since 1984 when his contract expires in 2020.

He noted he’ll be 80 and will have hosted the show for 36 years. Trebek says he’ll continue if he’s still enjoying it and “not making too many mistakes.” But he also wants to make an “intelligent decision” when it’s time to hang it up.

READ MORE: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

Trebek says he suggested to the producer to consider Alex Faust, who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings hockey team, as a replacement. He also suggested attorney and commentator Laura Coates.

“Jeopardy” went on hiatus after Trebek underwent brain surgery late last year.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

Just Posted

Concrete truck flips on Kaien Island Road

Incident closed road in Prince Rupert’s industrial park on July 31

RCMP Briefs: Vehicle hits gas pump, man steals cheese

Prince Rupert RCMP briefs from July 25-29

Skeena recreational, seine fishing may open early August

Gillnetters had two more opportunities to catch sockeye in Area 4 on July 29 and 30

Low-income housing denied tax exemption in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society and the Friendship House applied in July 23 council

Coding camp brings programming skills to North Coast students

Prince Rupert youths learned digital skills at Coast Mountain College using ozobots on July 27

Juggling is Prince Rupert’s new happy hour

Karen Buchanan teaches people of all ages how to clown around in a free juggling class

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Veterans ombudsman says veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Average millennial could wait 150+ years to buy home in one B.C. city

A new report suggests the average Canadian saves just 4.4 per cent of their income

NHL Commissioner says league wants cut of gambling action

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman the league should get a portion of revenue

Report says Phoenix pay advisers not being trained adequately

Costs are on track to hit $2.2 billion within the next five years

Most Read