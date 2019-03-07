90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

Are you prepared to die?

According to a new survey released Thursday by online legal platform Willful, British Columbians could do a better job of preparing for the inevitable.

The company surveyed 800 British Columbians and found 58 per cent do not have a will. This follows the national trend, with 56 per cent of Canadians saying the same, according to statistics cited by Willful.

Millennials are among the worst prepared. The survey suggests 90 per cent of them in B.C. do not have a legal document that sets out what should be done with their money and property after they die. Similarly, 88 per cent of Canadians between the ages of 27 to 34 don’t either.

Twenty-nine per cent of Canadian adults who do not have their affairs in order said it was in part because they don’t know where to start or believe they can’t afford one.



