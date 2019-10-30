A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADAIN PRESS photo)

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

A Lotto Max ticket purchased in northwestern B.C. has won the $20-million jackpot from Tuesday night’s draw.

The ticket, purchased within the Stikine region, matched all seven numbers: 10, 17, 18, 22, 23, 25, 34 and bonus number 37. Tuesday draws were launched in May, with jackpots capped at $70 million.

BC Lottery Corporation said in a news release Wednesday that it will reveal the specific retail location once the winner has come forward. The winner has one year from the draw date to claim the money.

The Stikine region includes Atlin, Dease Lake and Cassiar, with a total population of roughly 1,500 people, according to Statistics Canada.

ALSO READ: 2018 was lucky year for 36 B.C. lotto winners

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

Just Posted

MVP of the Week: Barton Hughes

It would be hard to find a youth sport this volunteer is not involved with

Chinese LNG distributor proposes LNG processing facility in Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

Place your bids: Art auction returns to Ice House Gallery

Annual scholarship fundraiser held to assist a promising local arts student

Some 3,000 CN Rail unionized workers threaten national strike

With 72 hours’ notice, the unionized workers could begin a strike on Nov. 19

‘Out of the red for B.C. ed,’ demands Prince Rupert teachers’ union

Prince Rupert District Teachers’ Union rallied outside MLA Jennifer Rice’s office to… Continue reading

Heart of Our City: It was a “bon voyage” for Aidan Murphy-Morven

Murphy-Morven, a Charles Hays Secondary student, was bit by the travel bug

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

Most Read