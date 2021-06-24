This undated photo provided by Tel Aviv University in June 2021 shows, from left, Rachel Sarig, Hila May and Israel Hershkovitz holding human ancestor fossils found in Neher Ramla, Israel. On Thursday, June 24, 2021, scientists reported that bones found in an Israeli quarry are from a branch of the human evolutionary tree and are 120,000 to 140,000 years old. (Avi Levin and Ilan Theiler/Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University via AP)

This undated photo provided by Tel Aviv University in June 2021 shows, from left, Rachel Sarig, Hila May and Israel Hershkovitz holding human ancestor fossils found in Neher Ramla, Israel. On Thursday, June 24, 2021, scientists reported that bones found in an Israeli quarry are from a branch of the human evolutionary tree and are 120,000 to 140,000 years old. (Avi Levin and Ilan Theiler/Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University via AP)

120,000-year-old fossils in Israel link to human family tree

Fragments discovered in 2010 believed to be closely related to Neanderthals

Bones found in an Israeli quarry are from a branch of the human evolutionary tree and are 120,000 to 140,000 years old, scientists reported Thursday.

A team of anthropologists spent years analyzing the fragments of a skull, lower jaw bone and tooth that were uncovered in Nesher Ramla in 2010, comparing them to hundreds of fossils around the world from different eras.

The researchers determined that the fossils likely came from a hominin group closely related to Neanderthals and sharing many of their features, such as the shape of the lower jaw. The scientists also believe that there are enough similarities to link this group to other populations found in prior cave excavations in Israel dating to around 400,000 years ago.

“The teeth have some unique features that enable us to draw a line between these populations,” said Tel Aviv University dental anthropologist Rachel Sarig, a co-author of the paper published Thursday in the journal Science.

This group probably inhabited the region from around 400,000 to 100,000 years ago, said Tel Aviv University physical anthropologist Israel Hershkovitz, another co-author. He said the remains found at Nesher Ramla are likely from “some of the last survivors of a once very dominant group in the Middle East.”

Prior research has shown that homo sapiens – modern humans – also lived in the region at the same time.

Many scientists believe that the arrival of homo sapiens in Europe presaged the decline of Neanderthals there, but the story may have been different in the Levant region — the crossroads between North Africa and Eurasia.

The new findings add to research showing that homo sapiens and Neanderthal-like groups overlapped in the Middle East over a significant amount of time, probably tens of thousands of years.

There were likely cultural and genetic exchanges between the groups, the paper authors suggest. “The Neanderthal story can no longer be told as a European story only. It’s a much more complicated story,” said Hershkovitz.

Sheela Athreya, a Texas A&M University paleoanthropologist who was not involved in the study, said the new research “gives us a lot to think about in terms of the history of population groups in this region, and how they may have interacted with populations in other regions, in Europe and North Africa.”

The Nesher Ramla fossils “look like something on a lineage heading toward Neanderthal,” said Eric Delson, a paleoanthropologist at Lehman College in New York who was not involved in the study. He characterized the findings as “fossils of what appears to be an intermediate variety — this group may be predecessors to Neanderthals in this area.”

—Christina Larson, The Associated Press

RELATED: Number of ancient humans continues to grow after discovery

Previous story
Looking for a new city to call home? Here are B.C.’s top 5 most affordable urban centres
Next story
‘Snoot’ the survivor: Cleft palate puppy brought to SPCA just hours old

Just Posted

Ships in Prince Rupert and in ports across the country are encouraged to blast their horns at noon on June 25 in a global initiative to have all seafarers vaccinated with COVID-19 inoculations. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Blast off for vaccines in Prince Rupert port on Seafarers Day

Unionized longshore and port workers in Prince Rupert gather along Highway 16 on June 15 not crossing the picket line where Prince Rupert Solidarity Group protests the docking and unloading of the Liberian-flagged, JPO Volans — a ship linked to Israel. (Photo: K-J Millar/the Northern View)
Prince Rupert ILWU workers suspended without pay after refusing to cross pro-Palestinian protest

Faith Long president of the Charles Hays Interact club said winning a $2,500 award for recycling efforts shows how a small effort can make a big difference. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Recycling wins for Charles Hays Interact Club

Aaron Brown drums to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in Prince Rupert on June 21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A drummer celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day in Prince Rupert on June 21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert’s rhythm of a nation