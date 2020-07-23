West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.

Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife
COSCO, Maersk and BC Ferries, as well as two new recipients, Ocean Network Express and Pacific Basin receive financial incentives as part of the program
Canadian Border Security complex on Ridley Island where a pallet of used computer batteries was found to be smoking
Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember
Removal of fuel tanks two and three in the Moresby Park space has been approved
Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid
B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan
New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic
B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large
Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road
The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors
No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The federal ethics watchdog is already investigating Trudeau’s role
Tragic string of events began on July 8 when Martin Carpentier took his daughters for ice cream
Finance Minister Carole James says the federal government’s restart program also includes funds to support health care
The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million
Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system