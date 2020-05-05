This museum is a must-see for anyone visiting the North Coast

The Museum of Northern British Columbia overlooks the majestic Prince Rupert Harbour and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the area. (Black Press Media file photo)

Perched on a bluff overlooking Prince Rupert’s habour is the Museum of Northern British Columbia, a must-see place for anyone visiting the north coast.

Built in the style of a coastal First Nations longhouse, the museum celebrates Northern B.C. culture and peoples, from the rich history of area’s first inhabitants to pioneers and setters, and more.

From massive totem poles to modern and ancient First Nations art, the museum has huge floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the harbour.

In the museum’s Hall of Nations, you’ll be able to see arts, ceremonial objects and regalia from four Northwest Coast nations, the Tsimshian, Haida, Kwakwakawakw and Tlingit.

It also features contemporary art, a gift shop, and has a variety of other programs and exhibits.

——-

Visit westcoasttraveller.com for hundreds of photos and articles on great west coast destinations.

British ColumbiaCanadaCity of Prince RupertThings to do