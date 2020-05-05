The Museum of Northern British Columbia overlooks the majestic Prince Rupert Harbour and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the area. (Black Press Media file photo)

This museum is a must-see for anyone visiting the North Coast

Stunning views of Prince Rupert Harbour combined with rich cultural displays

Perched on a bluff overlooking Prince Rupert’s habour is the Museum of Northern British Columbia, a must-see place for anyone visiting the north coast.

Built in the style of a coastal First Nations longhouse, the museum celebrates Northern B.C. culture and peoples, from the rich history of area’s first inhabitants to pioneers and setters, and more.

From massive totem poles to modern and ancient First Nations art, the museum has huge floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the harbour.

In the museum’s Hall of Nations, you’ll be able to see arts, ceremonial objects and regalia from four Northwest Coast nations, the Tsimshian, Haida, Kwakwakawakw and Tlingit.

It also features contemporary art, a gift shop, and has a variety of other programs and exhibits.

——-

Visit westcoasttraveller.com for hundreds of photos and articles on great west coast destinations.

British ColumbiaCanadaCity of Prince RupertThings to do

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

All hail for the cab!

More ride-hailing applications for the region

Rainbow Resilience – Part Three

Hundreds of hearts overwhelm Rupert

Time to focus on recovery

Prince Rupert Mayor is ‘cautiously optimistic’ in report to Council

Bags of Goodness prepared by SD52 to fill a void and a tummy

Province announces no child should go hungry

Three new business liaison positions for Northwest

Up to $75,000 provided by Northern Development

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Princeton man faces charges after alleged burnout in RCMP parking lot destroys flag pole

The man was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

B.C. prepares for emergencies, evacuations under COVID-19

Digital registration for evacuees, new wildfire app launched

‘Our United Coast’: Haida Nation hosts virtual COVID-19 travel restriction town hall

Indigenous, municipal leaders discussed travel restrictions on Haida Gwaii, north and central coasts

Most Read