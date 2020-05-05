Port Edward: This historic site was built on something fishy

The North Pacific Cannery was built to exploit the Prince Rupert area’s massive salmon runs.

Strategically located near the village of Port Edward, which is about a 20-minute drive from Prince Rupert, the historic site was built on the Skeena River estuary, within easy access to fertile fishing grounds in Hecate Strait and Dixon Entrance.

Although the cannery was closed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 crisis, its directors plan to open for the 2121 season. For more information about its current status, check this website when planning your future trip.\

