Barton Hughes gives Kaisley Murray a lift around the ice on Sept. 8 at the Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association’s learn to skate program. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Young Rupert skaters take their first strides on the ice

Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association helped young skaters sharpen their skills on Sept. 8

Prince Rupert’s young skaters had a chance to sharpen up their skills on Sept. 8 as the Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association (PRMHA) hosted a free learn to skate event at the Civic Centre Arena.

The rink was packed as members of the Prince Rupert Rampage, as well as a certified PRMHA instructor, worked to help participants build their confidence and gain some experience on the ice.

“We found that sometimes people haven’t registered for hockey maybe because they don’t know how to skate,” said Tammy Dickens, secretary for PRMHA. “So this we thought we would give an opportunity for everyone to try.”

In addition to the learn to skate event, the PRMHA was accepting registration for the upcoming season. Dickens said she hopes the program was able to encourage some more participants for this year.

