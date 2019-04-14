Young golf players vie for a spot in provincials

Four-ball heads out down the 1st fairway to play their second shot (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Fourteen young golfers from Prince Rupert took part in the first Junior Golf Tournament of the year at Prince Rupert Golf Club on Saturday, April 13.

The players, all at the high school level, were competing for one of five spots at provincials and a chance at winning the provincial championship banner.

READ MORE: Rupert’s greens ready for golf season

The tournament held in Prince Rupert is one of four tournaments to be held in the Northwest region. Terrace, Smithers and Kitimat will also each host tournaments with the lowest overall scores from the four tournaments to earn the berth at provincials.

READ MORE: Tyler Stene joins golf club as new pro in Prince Rupert

Local Prince Rupert Golf Club pro Tyler Stene was seen busy organizing the players at tee-off time and handing scorecards to the young golfers, making sure the players remembered to have fun.

“We were super happy with the turnout of players and it’s great to see the kids having fun at a competitive level,” Stene said.

READ MORE: Story and Video: MVP of the Week – Arlen Des Champ is honing his skills for the future

Arlen Des Champ took first place in the tournament carding a score of 81.

The next tournament will be held in Terrace on May 4.



gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nick Pirilo opened the tee box on the 1st (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)