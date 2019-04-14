Four-ball heads out down the 1st fairway to play their second shot (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Young golf players vie for a spot in provincials

Junior Golf Tournament played on Saturday, Apr. 13 at Prince Rupert Golf Club

Fourteen young golfers from Prince Rupert took part in the first Junior Golf Tournament of the year at Prince Rupert Golf Club on Saturday, April 13.

The players, all at the high school level, were competing for one of five spots at provincials and a chance at winning the provincial championship banner.

READ MORE: Rupert’s greens ready for golf season

The tournament held in Prince Rupert is one of four tournaments to be held in the Northwest region. Terrace, Smithers and Kitimat will also each host tournaments with the lowest overall scores from the four tournaments to earn the berth at provincials.

READ MORE: Tyler Stene joins golf club as new pro in Prince Rupert

Local Prince Rupert Golf Club pro Tyler Stene was seen busy organizing the players at tee-off time and handing scorecards to the young golfers, making sure the players remembered to have fun.

“We were super happy with the turnout of players and it’s great to see the kids having fun at a competitive level,” Stene said.

READ MORE: Story and Video: MVP of the Week – Arlen Des Champ is honing his skills for the future

Arlen Des Champ took first place in the tournament carding a score of 81.

The next tournament will be held in Terrace on May 4.


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Nick Pirilo opened the tee box on the 1st (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Players off the to 10th tee (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Previous story
Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

Just Posted

Young golf players vie for a spot in provincials

Junior Golf Tournament played on Saturday, Apr. 13 at Prince Rupert Golf Club

Whitecaps FC launch new Northwest training initiative

Head Coach Adam Glass wants to find talent at grass roots

Oceanview Development land up for $24M in Prince Rupert

Bryton Group is selling its 30 acre undeveloped property near BC Ferries Terminal

Speakers announced for TEDx coming to Prince Rupert Apr. 19

Seven speakers will present on topics ranging from aquaculture to medicine to Indigenous culture

West Coast Amusements cancels northwest B.C. carnival tour

There will be no Ferris wheel or bumper cars in Prince Rupert, Terrace or Kitimat this year

Gale Force Gymnasts take three medals at Langley provincials

Prince Rupert gymnasts compete in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior Compulsory Championships

Update: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Prince George rolling in BCHL final

Spruce Kings win 11th straight playoff game, 3-1 over Vernon; take 2-0 Fred Page Cup final lead

B.C. VIEWS: Community care workers next on NDP’s union checklist

Premier John Horgan blusters, deflects, then spills the beans

Most Read