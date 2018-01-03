Members of Prince Rupert’s team pose with chocolate chip cookies at the end of the 2017 Ride to Conquer Cancer. Prince Rupert raised $41,500 to donate to the BC Cancer Foundation. (Contributed Photo)

Sports in Review: September 2017

Rushbrook trail construction begins and Prince Rupert rides to conquer cancer

Rushbrook trail construction begins

Construction of the new Rushbrook Trail began on Sep. 5. Crews began clearing away brush and rocks as well as building three bridges that will span over the water next to the trail to give hikers and joggers a better view of the shoreline from the trail.

Chasing the Canol Trail

Prince Rupert physiotherapist Caitlin DuBiel went on an expedition with four other women to follow the Canol Trail, which was built in the winter of 1943-44 to service the construction of the Canadian Oil pipeline from Norman Wells, North West Territories to a refinery in Whitehorse, Yukon. The group travelled almost 600 kilometres, either biking or hiking through some of Canada’s toughest terrain, and shed a light on some of Canada’s forgotten history.

Prince Rupert rides to conquer cancer

Prince Rupert sent 11 riders to Langley, B.C. where they joined approximately 2,000 other cyclists from around the country who cycled south from Vancouver to Seattle to raise money for the BC Cancer Foundation. Team captain Francis Wolfe said overall Prince Rupert’s 14-person team raised $41,500, which was the most they had collected in one year. In total, the event raised $8.3 million.

